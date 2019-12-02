Livin Dred bring Trad to Longford's Backstage Theatre

Backstage Theatre is thrilled to announce that Livin Dred are set to return this January with their acclaimed production of Trad featuring none of other than Seamus O’Rourke, Gus McDonagh and Clare Barrett who had audiences in the palm of her hand last week in Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing.

Directed by Aaron Monaghan, renowned Druid ensemble actor, Mark Doherty’s award-winning Trad tells the hilarious story of 100-year-old Thomas… and his father.

Together they set out to discover the son they never knew he had.

Featuring live traditional Irish music, Trad is a side-splitting, heart- warming saga that scooped rave reviews from the likes of The Guardian heralding it as “profoundly moving and memorable” and British Theatre Guide calling it “thoughtful, charming and polished”.

Tickets for Trad are expected to sell out fast ahead of the Christmas rush, so early booking is advised on 043 33 47888, from Farrell Coy or online on Backstage.ie