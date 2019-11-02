Longford musician Kierno to release first solo single

Popular Manchester musician, Kierno, will release his first solo single, Til the Morning, on Friday, November 1.

Kierno is a singer/songwriter originally from county Longford, Ireland, who moved to Manchester 20 years ago.He started off his career following Declan Nerney as his uncle Noel was in his band. His mother is Mary O'Brien who herself is a very successful songwriter and musician.

Kierno's career has spanned 20 years; he has headlined every iconic club in Manchester and was the founder, singer/song writer of one of the city's favourite and successful bands Lazy Charlotte.

Kierno is currently working on his first solo album, for which he has written and co-produced all material. He will also release a music video for his new single. Both single and video will be available via www.kierno.godaddysites.com.

