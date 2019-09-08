Ballymahon man bringing the TURF to Backstage Theatre

Liam Cosgrove

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Backstage Theatre is a to welcome a show called 'TURF' by Rowan Tolley Company next week

Longford based performer Frank Farrell is bringing the TURF home to Longford.

Following successful shows at Galway Theatre Festival, Shorelines Festival, Culture Night and an Autumn Winter Tour last year, Ballymahon resident Frank Farrell will perform the acclaimed one-man show TURF by Rowan Tolley Company at Backstage Theatre, Longford, on September 14 at 8pm.

Tickets at €12/€10 available from backstage.ie or 0433347888.