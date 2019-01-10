The Fureys to play at Carrick-on-Shannon's Landmark Hotel this weekend

Legends of Irish music & song The Fureys, renowned for their hit songs ‘I Will Love You’, ‘When You Were Sweet 16’, ‘The Green Fields of France’, ‘The Old Man’, ‘Red Rose Café’, ‘From Clare to Here’, ‘Her Father Didn’t Like Me Anyway’, ‘Leaving Nancy’, ‘Steal Away’, etc, will perform in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick on Shannon on Sunday, January 13.

The Fureys have been entertaining audiences worldwide for 41 years; audiences that have included former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, Former Irish President Mary McAleese and the late Pope John Paul while Tony Blair has publicly stated his favourite peace song of all time is the Fureys' 'Green Fields of France'. Recently, President Michael D Higgins attended their concert in Dublin’s National Concert Hall.

The band was formed in 1978 literally by accident. George, Paul and Davey were playing in Denmark with their own band called the Buskers and Eddie and Finbar, while touring in Germany were involved in a road accident.



When George and Paul got news of the accident, they immediately travelled to Germany to be with their brothers. They then decided that they should all be playing together and this was the start of the Fureys.

Inevitably, changes have occurred over the years. Their brother Paul died suddenly in June 2002 and Finbar left the band in December 1996. However, George and Eddie have continued to delight audiences on their tours and have just released a new CD ‘The Fureys 40 years on… to be continued’.

The oldest of the brothers, Eddie Furey left home in 1966 and travelled to Scotland at the time of the great folk revival where he met and shared accommodation in Edinburgh with then unknown folk singers Billy Connolly, Gerry Rafferty and Alex Campbell, now all famous in their own right.

In 1969, with his brother Finbar, he was the special guest for the Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem throughout the USA and Canada.

In 1971, he moved to mainland Europe where he toured for seven years, building up a huge following particularly in Germany.

Dave Stewart from the Eurythmics has credited Eddie with teaching him his first chords on guitar when they met up in the North East of England while Dave was still a teenager.

The Fureys are responsible for some of the most stirring music ever to capture the public imagination.

Their folk-based music has received standing ovations in some of the biggest concert halls of the world and they credit their musical ability to their parents, Ted and Nora, who were well known musicians themselves.

They encouraged their sons to play music from a very early age and there was live traditional music in their house almost nightly. Their emotive songs stir many emotions, tears and laughter, sadness and joy.

A Fureys concert is always a night to remember. For more information, see www.thefureys.com.