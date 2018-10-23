School of Rock plays key role in upholding community life in Longford

School of Rock was started by Shane Crossan and is based in Longford.

It was created to encourage and support young musicians to develop skills and work towards a collaborative, live music performance.

Shane Crossan believes that playing musical instruments and singing with other people is the best way to learn music and gain the confidence to perform.

He hopes it also helps teenagers to meet other people who like music, gain personal confidence, social skills, and problem solving skills.

The sessions take place every Saturday; the junior class (aged 9 to 12) at 10am to 11:30am and the senior class (aged 13 to 18) at 12pm to 2pm.

Students of School of Rock thoroughly enjoy the youth group and feel it helps them improve immensely.

They learn a wide range of skills from learning to play or improve on playing their instruments, to learning how to set up a sound system and do sound for performances.

Students hear about the group in many different ways: posters, schools and even recommendations from older friends and siblings.

Most of the students have attended for up to four years previous and most don't leave until they are too old.

They always are eager to meet new people and hope to see Longford embrace and help more young musicians and see their chances to perform increase.