Search

05 Oct 2022

Longford audience asked: "How's yer missus?"

Longford audience asked: "How's yer missus?"

Angie & Davy Flaherty will be one of 12 couples to test how well they know each other

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

05 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

There's a lot of excitement in Longford entertainment circles as St Mel’s Musical Society prepare to stage an intriguing fundraiser. The group's return to public performance takes place this Saturday, October 8.


Longford's All Star Mr & Mrs features local couples brave enough to stand in the spotlight. There is sure to be plenty of laughs in store as the couples are quizzed about their other halves revealing how much or how little they really do know about each other.


Hopefully they couple will survive the night! It takes place in the Longford Arms and starts at 7.30pm.
This is the first stage return for St Mel's Musical Society members since 9 to 5 in 2019. Shows like South Pacific, Me and My Girl, Annie, Billy Liar, The Adam's Family, 9 to 5, Sister Act and All Shook Up have built the group's reputation for five star entertainment.


The 12 couple to participate in the Mr & Mrs event are: Marie & Joe Clyne; Sharon & David Donnelly; Emma and Gerard Reid; Carol & John Lennon; Angie & Davy Flaherty; Josephine Feeney & Paul Campbell; June & Robert Belton; Shannen Hussey & Bilal Moran; Tessy & Enda Gillen; Uruemu & Kenny Adejinmi; Peggy & Paddy Nolan; and Mary & Sean Hussey.


St Mel's Musical Society recently established a new top table. This comprises of Chairperson: Karen Reilly, Vice-Chairperson: Andrew Reynolds, Secretary: Laura Walsh, Assistant Secretary: Michelle Kelly Conlon, Treasurer: Niamh Donlon, and Assistant Treasurer: Eimear Reynolds.


The PRO will be Padraic O’Brien, while Social Media content is managed by Tracey Carty. The Committee Members are Natasha Brady, Pauline Sheil, Maria Dunne, and Grainne Fox.
In the last five decades St Mel's MS has supported and encouraged local people of all ages and abilities to express their love of creativity and performance, whether onstage, off stage, behind the scenes or committee members.


Anyone who wants to take part or get involved is advised to get in touch via social media or email st.melsmusicalsociety1 @gmail.com
Tickets for Mr & Mrs are available at Coffee House 45 and also online at Eventbrite.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media