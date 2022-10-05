Longford audience asked: "How's yer missus?"

There's a lot of excitement in Longford entertainment circles as St Mel’s Musical Society prepare to stage an intriguing fundraiser. The group's return to public performance takes place this Saturday, October 8.



Longford's All Star Mr & Mrs features local couples brave enough to stand in the spotlight. There is sure to be plenty of laughs in store as the couples are quizzed about their other halves revealing how much or how little they really do know about each other.



Hopefully they couple will survive the night! It takes place in the Longford Arms and starts at 7.30pm.

This is the first stage return for St Mel's Musical Society members since 9 to 5 in 2019. Shows like South Pacific, Me and My Girl, Annie, Billy Liar, The Adam's Family, 9 to 5, Sister Act and All Shook Up have built the group's reputation for five star entertainment.



The 12 couple to participate in the Mr & Mrs event are: Marie & Joe Clyne; Sharon & David Donnelly; Emma and Gerard Reid; Carol & John Lennon; Angie & Davy Flaherty; Josephine Feeney & Paul Campbell; June & Robert Belton; Shannen Hussey & Bilal Moran; Tessy & Enda Gillen; Uruemu & Kenny Adejinmi; Peggy & Paddy Nolan; and Mary & Sean Hussey.



St Mel's Musical Society recently established a new top table. This comprises of Chairperson: Karen Reilly, Vice-Chairperson: Andrew Reynolds, Secretary: Laura Walsh, Assistant Secretary: Michelle Kelly Conlon, Treasurer: Niamh Donlon, and Assistant Treasurer: Eimear Reynolds.



The PRO will be Padraic O’Brien, while Social Media content is managed by Tracey Carty. The Committee Members are Natasha Brady, Pauline Sheil, Maria Dunne, and Grainne Fox.

In the last five decades St Mel's MS has supported and encouraged local people of all ages and abilities to express their love of creativity and performance, whether onstage, off stage, behind the scenes or committee members.



Anyone who wants to take part or get involved is advised to get in touch via social media or email st.melsmusicalsociety1 @gmail.com

Tickets for Mr & Mrs are available at Coffee House 45 and also online at Eventbrite.