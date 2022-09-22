Search

22 Sept 2022

Share your experience of workplace wellbeing in short survey for chance to win €200 voucher

The purpose of the survey is to understand mental health and the workplace

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Sept 2022 3:44 PM

Mental Health Ireland wants to hear from employees, managers and business owners across Ireland about their experiences of mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

The charity are inviting the public to complete this short Workplace Wellbeing Survey to be in the chance of winning a € 200 One4All Voucher.

The purpose of the survey is to understand mental health and the workplace from the preceptive of employees and managers, leaders and employers nationwide across as many sectors as possible. 

The results will inform Mental Health Ireland's new Workplace Mental Health Framework, Policy and Toolkit, which will be launched at the charity's free Live Webinar on October 21 for World Mental Health Month. 

Register for the webinar: https://worldmentalhealthmonth-mhi.ie/get-involved/national-wmhm-webinar/

Results of the survey will be used as anonymised data and statistics in the Framework, during the webinar, on our website, and on social media. Anonymised Direct quotes may also be used in these formats. 

