Roscommon's Night and Day Festival takes place this weekend

Festival season may be winding down but this weekend Roscommon hosts a gathering that is sure to tick all the festival boxes.
Patrons are invited to celebrate the autumn equinox at the inaugural Night & Day Festival. The festival will present a magical medley of music and art in the stunning surroundings of Clonalis House, in Roscommon.
This is a new, independent and artist-driven festival. Night & Day invites attendees to explore and celebrate the autumn equinox. There's a strong focus on Irish talent across the line-up, including Villagers, Orla Gartland, and Cathy Davey.
International acts include The Zutons, and John Grant.
The festival takes place this weekedn (September 24 and 25), at the picturesque grounds of Clonalis House.
Night & Day boasts a fun, diverse itinerary that will entertain and engage children, parents, and friends alike. It's a strictly over-20s event, but under 12s can enter for free when accompanied by a parent / guardian. A great range of family-focused activities include immersive circus performances, ancient instrument workshops, and mythical storytelling.
Roscommon acts to feature on the bill are Arlene, Feefe and Bury Me with Your Money have a band member from Ballinlough.
