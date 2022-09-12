The 2 Johnnies announce podcast show this Christmas

The 2 Johnnies have confirmed that they are putting on a 'Podcast Christmas Party' this December in Dublin's 3Arena.
The comedy duo of John O'Brien and John McMahon, who have their own radio show on RTÉ 2fm, will host their live podcast on Saturday, December 10 with special guests included.
Tickets for the event go on general sale this Friday, September 16, at 9am from Ticketmaster.
❗SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT❗ It’s been quite the year for the 2 Johnnies, and they and their supporters deserve a party. The 2 Johnnies Podcast Christmas Party is happening at 3Arena on 10 December 2022. 3Presale kicks off this Wednesday followed by general sale Friday at 9am pic.twitter.com/XdiuKCOBfS— 3Arena (@3ArenaDublin) September 12, 2022
