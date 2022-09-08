Garth Brooks in Ireland: Croke Park stage times

Brooks' highly anticipated shows will see an expected 400,000 fans watch the superstar perform in Ireland - his first time staging a concert in the country since 1997.
Country music singer Garth Brooks will take to Dublin's Croke Park stage over the next nine days. Brooks' highly anticipated shows will see an expected 400,000 fans watch the superstar perform in Ireland - his first time staging a concert in the country since 1997.
STAGE TIMES
Brooks will play in Croke Park for five nights - Friday, September 9 / Saturday, September 10 / Sunday, September 11 / Friday, September 16 / Saturday, Septmeber 17.
The Croke Park concerts are expected to start at 7.30pm and finish at 10.30pm. Gates will open at 5pm.
The five gigs are expected to be a sell out.
JoJoe Neary and David Binns from Knappogue in Clondra take their e Neary and David Binns from Knappogue in Clondra take their Aston Martin and BMW i8 to Mallahide for the start of their adventures
2021 champions . . . John Duignan presenting the JJ Duignan Cup (in memory of his father Jimmy) to Slashers senior hurling captain Cian Kavanagh Photo: Syl Healy
Gabrielle Fitzpatrick, Helga Keogh, David Feelan, Gene Anderson, Gerry Gilroy and John Cronogue at the Seán Connolly and Tom Kelleher commemoration in Clonbroney Pictures: Shelley Corcoran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.