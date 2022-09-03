Best of the Fest - All the Must-See Acts and Events on Electric Picnic Day 2

It's day two of Electric Picnic (September 3) and by now you've no doubt had a good stroll around the grounds (and been mightily impressed by this year's set-up). Ireland's most beloved festival is certainly back with a bang, with hundreds of fun things to do and see and experience across a number of quirkily themed arenas.

Almost three hundred events are taking place throughout today and, because of this, you may be faced with a case of TOO much choice, particularly when act times clash. Whether you're happy sticking to the big headliners or you want to squeeze as much experience from the festival as possible, we hope to offer some clarity.

We've picked what we think are the very best things to do from morning until night:

If you're camping, consider yourself lucky (the rest of us will be stuck in traffic!). You'll be able to start as early as you like and see all the best of the fest. We recommend getting yourself a nice breakfast burrito in the camp grounds before heading to Breathe with the Beat ft Get Down Edits in Fishtown at 11.30am for a unique hybrid of breathwork, House music and yoga otherwise known as yogasonics.

Anyone looking to feed their souls as well as their bellies should stop by MindField at 12pm for a conversation with writers Elaine Feeney, Jessica Traynor and Nithy Kasa who read from new work and talk poetry, essays and fiction. If you're in the right frame of mind, it's sure to be well worth the visit.

A pilates set is on at 12pm at the Wellness Circle for anyone unwilling to miss their daily workout, or if you want to ease yourself into the day's musical offerings check out Will Softly at Trenchtown Treasure Beach at the same time.

Learn some interesting cooking techniques (how to cook with wood embers!) with cult chef Danny Africano of Galway's Lignum Restaurant at Theatre of Food Main Stage at 1pm, or check out the Molgoggers at Salty Dog at the same time. Fitting the arena's theme to a T, the five-strong a-cappella group from Cobh belt out sea shanties and maritime songs in their own inimitable style with a focus on fun and audience participation. A perfect lunch-time retreat!

If you're a podcast lover you won't want to miss Three Castles Burning at MindField at 1.15pm with a show all about the history of housing (with guest Eoin Ó' Broin TD), after which you can stop by Bella Festa at Topo Chico Ranch for all things disco, italo and House at 2pm.

DJ Safari is also on at 2pm at Heineken: The Greener Bar playing compelling afrobeat and soul music with plenty of high energy, while Hudson Taylor takes the main stage for the first big gig of the day.

The Blindboy podcast is on at 2.30pm in MindField and, with over a million worldwide listeners monthly, you won't want to miss it.

Utilising distorted soundscapes and heavy instrumentation with melodic hooks, Naked Lungs hits the Mind & Body main stage at 3pm, while DJ Tamisya takes to the Red Bull Tropical Jungle at the same time.

The main stage will light up again at 3.15pm with world-renowned Hermitage Green, while both rap and gaeilge lovers alike will head to Rankins Wood at 4pm for Kneecap.

If you're dying for a laugh, Martin Beanz Warde will tickle your funny bone at the comedy tent at 4pm, with Dalia Malek coming on at 4.25pm.

Curious about vegan food? Check out Vegan Delights at Theatre of Food's main stage at 4pm where you'll learn the secrets of tasty vegan bites, or you can wait until 5pm to learn how to become a mojito master.

Don't forget Becky Hill heads to the main stage at 4.30pm in between all these great acts! Singer/songwriter Lyra (whose work has been featured in Grey's Anatomy and Love Island) is due on the Electric Arena stage at 5.15pm so you can go straight from Becky to see herself.

Rankins Wood seems to boast some of the best talent at this year's festival (Girl in Red played yesterday (September 2) as well as Little Simz), so if you haven't already heard of Kojaque then head there for 5.30pm.

You may get yourself a good pair of runners because Anne-Marie hits the main stage at 6pm, with Gemma Dunleavy and her dreamy tunes pegged for the 7.15pm slot at 3 All for Music.

Hopefully on your way to and from all the arenas you've stopped for plenty of snacks at some of the hundreds of food trucks across the grounds (and if you haven't, get yourself a churro!) so you'll be well ready for The Kooks at 7.30pm on the main stage or Jason Byrne in the comedy tent at 7.35pm.

Comedy legend Dylan Moran is a must-see at 8.15pm, so whether you're planning on being front row at Picture This on the main stage or Rina Sawayama at 9.15pm, don't miss Bernard Black.

The light will be well on its way out by 10.15pm. It's the perfect time to head to Sorcha Richardson at the Mind&Body main stage to enjoy some of her narrative songwriting, before making your way back to the main stage for Tame Impala at 11.30pm and Annie Mac at Electric Arena at 12am.

Dozens of other acts go on into the night until around 4am when Niall McGuigan closes Saturday at Consciousness Village: Consciousness Concert.

What are you seeing today? Let us know by voting in our poll or tell us on social media!