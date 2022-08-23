Irish presenter Laura Whitmore to step down from hosting Love Island

Laura Whitmore has announced she is stepping down from her role as host of ITV’s Love Island.

The 37-year-old has presented the popular dating programme, and its spin-off series Aftersun, since 2020 after the death of the show’s former host Caroline Flack.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, Whitmore wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline”.

Following the announcement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Love Island stars also reacted to the news with Tasha Ghouri, who was a finalist on the most recent series, commenting on Whitmore’s post “You smashed it!!” with Irish model Maura Higgins, who appeared on the show in 2019, saying “You will be missed”.

Faye Winter, who was a 2021 finalist, added that she felt Flack “really would be proud” of Whitmore taking on the role.

Whitmore has become a staple on the hit dating show alongside her husband Iain Stirling who has provided the witty narration on the programme since 2015.

The most recent series ended earlier this month and saw Turkish actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti crowned winners of Love Island 2022.

ITV also recently announced there will be two series of the show in 2023 – a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca – which Whitmore was originally expected to host.

The broadcaster has not yet said who will replace the Irish presenter in the role.

This announcement comes after Whitmore revealed last month that she was leaving her BBC Radio 5 Live show after four years.

The TV star appears to be breaking into new ventures as she recently confirmed she would be making her West End debut this September as she joins the new cast of supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story.