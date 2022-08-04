Search

04 Aug 2022

REVEALED: When will the new Joker movie be released?

REVEALED: When will the new Joker movie be released?

The sequel to Todd Phillips’s Joker film is set for the big screen in 2024, according to US media outlets.

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Aug 2022 11:05 AM

The sequel to Todd Phillips’s Joker film is set for the big screen in 2024, according to US media outlets.

In June, the director revealed that a follow-up to the 2019 film was in the works when he shared a picture of a script to Instagram as well as another with the star of the original, Joaquin Phoenix, reading it.

The upcoming screenplay will be titled Joker: Folie A Deux, the French referencing a medical term relating to a mental disorder which affects two or more people.

Phillips also revealed that he and Scott Silver would be uniting once again to write the sequel.

The original Warner Bros film followed the life of the tortured wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck, whose feelings of being downtrodden by society ultimately transform him into the infamous criminal mastermind.

As well as Phoenix, who played the title role, the film’s cast included Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz.

The film was nominated for 11 Academy awards, winning Oscars for best original score and best actor for Phoenix.

Phoenix also won best actor accolades at the Baftas, the Critic’s Choice Awards (CCA), Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

This news comes after it was revealed that Warner Bros has scrapped the upcoming Batgirl film months before it was due to be released in late 2022.

The DC film – with Hollywood stars Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace – was filmed in Glasgow with production reportedly costing an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million).

Following the news, the film’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were “saddened and shocked” and wished fans could have the “opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media