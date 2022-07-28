ITV boss confirms Love Island will be reviewed following bullying complaints

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has said the broadcaster will “sit down and review” Love Island when the series ends.

The dating show has been the subject of more than 5,000 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom in the past two weeks.

Many have related to alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants.

But Mr Lygo, managing director of ITV Studios, stressed they were “very happy with the way it has gone so far”.

During a media briefing for ITV’s interim financial results, Mr Lygo was asked about the volume of complaints and whether there would be an editorial review.

He said: “We continually assess a programme as it is going on because it is one of these odd every night live sort of shows.

“But when the series comes to an end on Monday, we will always sit down and review what we think about it, what the reaction has been, how well it has done.

“And we have to say this year, remember, it is the best one we have had in many years and I think everyone is thoroughly enjoying it.

“To get five million people to watch a show every night at 9 o’clock is extraordinary in the modern era, so something is being done right.

“But you are right, we must always look to improve and work on what we have done. But we are very happy with the way it has gone so far.”

Ofcom is assessing the complaints against its broadcasting rules, but is yet to decide whether to investigate.

In May 2019, ITV released a new set of duty of care processes ahead of the fifth series, which was later won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

They updated those processes for the most recent series and began giving inclusion training, including language and behaviour, to contestants ahead of them entering the villa.

The current series of Love Island has been a ratings success, securing its biggest launch episode since 2019.

ITV has also announced there will be two series of the show in 2023 – a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca.