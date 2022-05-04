Dolly Parton among artists inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, part of a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honour.

The recipients — voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals — “each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock ’n’ roll”, said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock Hall.

Parton had gone on social media to “respectfully bow out” of the process, saying she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees and had not “earned that right”.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded by saying ballots had already been sent and it was up to the voters to decide if she was elected. Parton later said she would accept an induction.

Roger on the band's induction in to the @rockhall class of 2022. pic.twitter.com/Qywm6cnGDN — Duran Duran (@duranduran) May 4, 2022

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years before induction.

The hall also announced on Wednesday that Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are getting the award for musical excellence, and Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be honoured with the Early Influence Award.

Artists and groups who failed this year for induction in the performer category are A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Parton is most associated with country music and is in the Country Hall of Fame, but she has performed songs with a rock feel.

We are beyond delighted to announce that Eurythmics have been inducted into the legendary @rockhall https://t.co/vnK7SE1uz2 pic.twitter.com/t0AMrbrWWi — eurythmics (@Eurythmics) May 4, 2022

Artists who have made both the Rock Hall and Country Hall of Fame include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers.

The induction ceremony will be held on November 5 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.