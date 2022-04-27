Search

27 Apr 2022

'The good news is it’s treatable' - Oasis band member diagnosed with throat cancer

'The good news is it’s treatable' - Oasis band member diagnosed with throat cancer

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Apr 2022 11:42 AM

Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has announced he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer and will be taking a break from playing with Liam Gallagher. 

The musician, 56, who was a founding member of the Manchester band, wrote on Twitter: “Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while.

“I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.

“I’ll keep you posted on how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band.

“Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going. I’ll see you soon xxx.”

Arthurs and Gallagher first started playing together in the band The Rain, which Gallagher suggested be renamed Oasis.

They did not enjoy much success until Gallagher’s brother Noel joined and they became global stars.

Arthurs left Oasis in 1999 but has continued to work with Gallagher over the years, including in his band Beady Eye and on his solo projects.

Last summer, the pair performed together during Gallagher’s headlining sets at Reading and Leeds festivals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media