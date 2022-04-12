'I hope you like it' - Final season of Derry Girls airs tonight (April 12)

The final season of beloved show Derry Girls is due to air tonight (Tuesday April 12), with creator Lisa McGee revealing the name of the first episode ahead of the premiere.

The runaway success about a group of clueless teenagers navigating life in Derry during the Troubles hit screens in 2018 to rave reviews across Ireland and the UK.

And the stories of Erin, Orla, Michelle, Claire and 'the wee English fella' collected fans from all over the world after becoming available to watch on streaming platform, Netflix.

The beginning of the end! The 1st episode of our last ever run starts tonight at 9.15 on the Inimitable Channel 4. It’s called ‘ The Night Before.’ I hope you like it. I will shut up soon I promise. pic.twitter.com/z9i0q0kAsB April 12, 2022

Derry Girls has catapulted the careers of its stars, particularly Nicola Coughlan (of Bridgerton fame) and Siobhan McSweeney (currently starring in the ITV adaptation of Graham Norton's novel, Holding).

McGee posted on Twitter ahead of tonight's premiere to reveal the first episode is called 'The Night Before', but gave no indication about what this may or may not be about.

A teaser trailer for the third and final season, which has amassed almost 1 million views, was released in mid-March 2022 and shows the gang getting into their usual trouble.

The episode will premiere on Channel 4 tonight at 9.15pm.