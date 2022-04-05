Search

05 Apr 2022

Want more Wordle in your life? Here's 7 alternatives to the puzzle phenomenon

Want more Wordle in your life? Here's 7 alternatives to the puzzle phenomenon

Want more Wordle in your life? Here's 7 alternatives to the puzzle phenomenon

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Apr 2022 12:28 PM

It’s now six months since Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle went public with the five-letter word-guessing game he originally invented for him and his partner to play, and Wordle started spreading like wildfire across the internet.

As the popularity of the once-a-day game skyrocketed, players began excitedly tweeting their scores and Wordle was snapped up by the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January.

“Are you playing Wordle?” became a common refrain among puzzle fans – and the answer was usually a resounding “Yes!” But Wordle-aholics are growing impatient waiting for just one word a day. They want more! 

The good news is, thanks to the stratospheric rise of Wordle, a ton of other guessing games have cropped up in the meantime (their creators no doubt hoping to secure a million-dollar buyout too).

So if you want more brain-teasers, there are plenty of other puzzle picks to get your grey matter going. Here are seven of our favourite Wordle alternatives… 

1. Dordle

Similar to Wordle but twice as hard, with Dordle (zaratustra.itch.io/dordle) you have to guess two five-letter words at once, still in six attempts and using the same letters for each.

2. Quordle

Is doubling up still too easy? Quordle (quordle.com) challenges you to guess FOUR five-letter words at once, but you’re given nine attempts instead of the usual six.

3. Hello Wordl

Another twist on the original, Hello Wordl (hellowordl.net) lets your choose how many letters are in the word you’re guessing, from four to 11, but you still only get six attempts.

4. Worldle

Call yourself a globetrotter? Put your geography knowledge to the test with Worldle, which asks you to name a country or territory from only its outline. You get six guesses and you can search from a list, so you don’t need to know how to correctly spell the likes of Vanuatu or Kyrgyzstan.

5. Heardle

Instead of guessing a word, with Heardle (heardle.app) you have to identify a song from the intro. You get up to six snippets of music and you can search for the song, so you don’t have to worry about remembering the exact title.

6. Lewdle

Potty-mouthed puzzlers will get a kick out of Lewdle (lewdlegame.com), which follows the exact same format as Wordle, but the answers are always rude words.

7. Absurdle

Described as the adversarial variant of Wordle, Absurdle (qntm.org/absurdle) does not want you to find the answer. In fact, it hasn’t even decided on the final five-letter word until you start playing. It sounds complicated, but it’s not, and you get unlimited guesses, so the challenge is to find the hidden word in as few attempts as possible.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media