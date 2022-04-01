Guests revealed for tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One

The line-up for this week's RTE Late Late Show has been revealed.

Host Ryan Tubridy will be joined by crooner Michael Bublé, who will chat about working with heroes Paul McCartney and Willie Nelson on new album 'Higher'.

He'll also discuss his son's hilarious reaction to finding out another baby is on the way, and will perform new music live in studio.

Derry Girls star, Siobhán McSweeney, will talk to Tubridy about going home to Cork to film a new television series, how she ended up in a nursing home after breaking her leg, and making saucy candlesticks during lockdown.

Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan will also make an appearance ahead of his ascent to Croagh Patrick. He'll discuss dedicating his climb to Charlie Bird and Vicky Phelan as well as his beloved late daughter, Nika.

He will also speak about what it was like to take part in the Olympics in Moscow in 1980.

Charlie Bird spoke of his Motor Neurone Disease (MND) diagnosis during a Late Late Show appearance last December, as well as his goals to climb Croach Patrick to raise vital funds for MND and Pieta House.

This Saturday morning (April 2), people from all across the country will assemble at a hill or mountain in their locality and will stand with Charlie in raising awareness and funds.

On the eve of the Climb with Charlie event, the Late Late will go live to check in on Mr Bird as well as his family, supporters and friends including Daniel O'Donnell, Dermott Bannon and Roz Purcell.

Plus, Michael English will perform a song written exclusively to support the Climb with Charlie.

The show airs Friday at 9.35pm.