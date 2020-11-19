Five@5: Longford businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness Shop Local Longford campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

WATCH | Best selling author John Connell urges Longford people to shop local this Christmas

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness #ShopLongford and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. O'Reilly and Sons, Dublin Road, Longford town, Co Longford. N39 NW02



We offer car servicing and repairs of all makes and models, specialising in Volkswagen group cars. Our showroom is based on the Dublin Road in Longford Town, next door to Dunnes Stores.

Tel: 043 33 46321

Email: info@oreillyvw.ie

Visit us on: www.oreillyvw.ie



2. Tyre Warehouse, Unit 3, Church Quarter, Granard, Co Longford

We provide a large selection of car, van, 4×4, truck and agri tyres to suit all budgets. We also cater for machinery of all shapes and sizes as our yard and tyre bays can comfortably house many trucks etc.

T: 043 6660755

M: 087 9843331

E: mccauleygerry@gmail.com

For more information visit us on: www.thetyrewarehouse.ie



3. Lus an Gréine, Granard, Co Longford

'At the Heart of Community'



Contact us at 043 6660977

Email: lusnagreinefrc@gmail.com

Viist us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/lusna.greine



4. Midland Karting, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The ideal place for an action packed party or just a day out with friends.

Karting, Paintball, Virtual Simulator Racing.

Tel 043 66 71308 or 087 2748266

Email info@actionsports.ie

www.midlandkarting.com



5. Rawles Meat Market, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



Meat Mart & Deep Freeze Specialists, also servicing the catering trade.

Tel 043 66 71800

Follow us on Facebook: @john rawle

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie