Five@5: The Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Following the latest Covid-19 restrictions introduced midweek, never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

Lockdown has been a major blow for businesses, but thankfully many of Longford’s businesses have adapted to the stringent public health measures.

It is hugely important that everyone plays their part and a vital element of this is supporting our local businesses which in turn supports local jobs.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness and shop local.

Raymond White Auctioneering



Available via appointment only and virtual viewings

www.raymondwhite.ie 0906 43 29 29 @raymondwhiteauc on Facebook & Instagram.



Carl Sullivan Photography, 11 GRAFTON COURT, MAIN STREET, LONGFORD. N39 EP82



Shopping available online for Click and collect and delivery

www.carlsullivan.ie 043 3346540 @carlsullivanphoto on Facebook and Instagram.



Jennys Flowers and Gifts



Shopping available online for Click and collect and delivery

www.flowersandgifts.ie 0906 432409, @Jennysflowersandgifts on Facebook and @jennysflowersgifts on Instagram.



Sofia's takeaway - Main Street, Ballymahon, Co Longford



Meal Deals - Pizza Meal Deals - Kiddies Meals

For full menu visit: www.sofiastakeaway.ie Tel: 0906452769

Longford Heating & Plumbing, Athlone Road, Longford



Plumbing and Heating Supplies

Facebook: @Hussey Direct Heating & Plumbing Supplies Tel: 043 33 48675 Email: directhpb@gmail.com