GALLERY| Santa Claus makes early visit to Kenagh

The festive spirit has landed in Kenagh, thanks in part to the arrival of the men in red on Sunday, December 15.

There was huge excitement at Gav’s bar in Kenagh on Sunday as Santa Claus himself made a special appearance a matter of days before Christmas day. Mr Claus posed for pictures and gave each child a present ahead of the big day.

Tess Doyle explained, “We had a wonderful day with Santa.

“We have had Santa visit us for the past number of years, which we very much enjoy.

“Children came from the village and surrounding areas and had a great day with Santa.

“Santa took a few hours out of his busy schedule to give a little present to all of the children.”

The fun didn’t end there, as there was also musical entertainment in the form of a disco.

“It was a fun day for all.” said Tess.

“We would like to thank all of the parents and the local community for their continued support.”

Tess also wished to thank Longford community games for their support of the event and confirmed that all proceeds from a raffle held on the day went to Longford community games.

“The community games always help out. We donated the proceeds of the raffle to the Community games.” She concluded.

