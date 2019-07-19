Two Longford boys design and produce comic for St Christophers

Two local Longford boys, Thomas Quinn and Kyle Mulvany, have gone above and beyond to create a comic which not only entertains, but also works towards the 'greater good'.

The two friends recently embarked on a fundraising initiative with a difference, as they designed and produced their very own comic book for charity!

The comic book was then put up for sale, with all funds kindly donated by the boys to the team at St Christopher's in Longford town.

Their efforts led to them presenting a cheque worth €200 to the team of St Christopher's.

