PICTURES| Ardagh/Moydow GAA ‘A Night at the Oscar's’ fundraiser officially launched

The official launch of the Ardagh Moydow GAA ‘A Night at the Oscars’ fundraising venture took place in Lyon’s Pub, Ardagh, on Wednesday last, March 04.

The fundraising initiative was first launched in a bid to help develop the facilities used by members of Ardagh/Moydow GAA club. Any and all funds raised will go towards the costs of developing club facilities. The main ‘A night at the Oscars’ event takes place on Saturday, May 16, in the Mullingar Park Hotel, with the event to commence from 8pm.

The team behind the upcoming Ardagh Moydow GAA club ‘A night at the Oscars’ have revealed details of a number of fundraisers taking place in the run up to the event. Many of those are scheduled to take place this coming weekend, such as Siobhán, Laura & Sinead’s Quiz and Entertainment night which takes place this Friday, March 13, in Longford Rugby Club at 8pm.

The Sister Act crew have also announced details of a fundraiser car wash, which will take place at Keenan Park on Saturday, March 14, from 11am. Later that night in the Longford Arms Hotel, Jude and Sinead’s Fashion event of the year will take place. Kicking off at 8pm, admission is priced at €10.

Also on Saturday, March 14, a poker night will take place in Lyon’s Pub in Ardagh, commencing at 8pm sharp. The following morning two separate fundraiser events will take place, one being a tractor and mini tractor run at 11:30am - with all participants asked to meet at the football pitch and the run commencing from 12pm sharp.

The other event is a fundraiser auction by the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest team, taking place from 12pm.

For more information, see the Ardagh Moydow GAA Facebook page.

Pictures: Declan Gilmore

Also read: Fundraisers in aid of Ardagh/Moydow night at the Oscars