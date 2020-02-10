Fundraisers in aid of Ardagh/Moydow night at the Oscars

The team behind the upcoming Ardagh Moydow GAA club ‘A night at the Oscars’ have revealed details of a number of fundraisers taking place in the run up to the event.

The main event takes place on Saturday, May 16, in the Mullingar Park Hotel, with people of Longford invited to ‘come along to see all your local stars in action on the big screen’.

The event will commence from 8pm and is expected to wind down by approximately 11:30pm.

As mentioned, a number of fundraisers have been organised ahead of the event. The first of which is a quiz night organised by Brendan Maher.

The pub quiz will take place in Kearney’s Bar, Curraghmore, Moydow, this coming Saturday, February 08, kicking off from 9pm.



Tara Shields Hogan is also hosting a Karaoke Night in aid of the event on Saturday March 07, kicking off at 9pm in Lyons Pub, Ardagh.

The next event to take place in aid of the Oscars is Ríona’s Oskars Fundraiser car treasure hunt hosted by Ríona.

The event, which is sponsored by Fox’s Gala, Ballinalee, will take place from Keenan Park, Ardagh, on Sunday, March 8, from 2-7pm.

The cost per entry for a car of four people is €40, while early registration advised as entry is limited. Please note there is NO timing element to this treasure hunt. Teams will follow clues and instructions both fun and cryptic. Everything will be provided on the day.

Prizes will be given out in Lyon’s after the event, with a number of fantastic prizes up for grabs. This includes:

l 1st Prize - €120 Voucher for Keenan’s, Tarmonbarry.

l 2nd Prize - Hamper (inc Jameson whiskey, red and white wine, chocolates and biscuits.

l 3rd Prize - 4 bottles of wine.

The next fundraiser has been organised by Sinead Creegan and Jude Farrell - ‘Jude & Sinead's Fashion Event Of The Year’. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14, in the Longford Arms hotel, kicking off at 9pm sharp.

Another fundraiser is Mary Keenan's Duck Race In Aid Of A Night At The Oscars. This will take place in the Albert Reynolds Peace Park on Saturday, April 4, from 3pm.

The price per duck is set at €5, with hampers for first and second prize ducks. Contact Mary for further details of to book your duck.