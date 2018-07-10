Carrick-on-Shannon is about to be flooded in music

The Carrick Water Music Festival brings five days of musical and artistic delights to the riverside Carrick-on-Shannon, from Wednesday, July 11 to Sunday, July 15.



Highlights include - Hothouse Flowers (Friday, July 13), Italian Opera Gala (Saturday, July 14), Camille O’Sullivan (Sunday, 15), Lisa O’Neil (Thursday, July 12), Patrick McCabe (Saturday, July 14), Jazz Cruises, workshops, family fun and more!

The park by the Rowing Club features a ‘Pop up Public Piano’ during festival, painted by street artists PookaDubh. You never know who might visit for some spontaneous tunes!

Free music trail around town takes place on Thursday, July 12 and Friday, July 13, enjoy performances from local and guest musicians in cafes, venues and shops.

Lots of fringe events are planned including SUP Yoga with Leitrim Surf Company and musical yoga classes at Soul Space Yoga studio – see full festival programme on the Carrick Water Music Festival facebook page!

