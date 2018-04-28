Pictures: Co Longford Queen of the Plough dance & presentation night at the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule

Longford Ploughing Association (LPA) held the 2018 Queen of the Plough Dance and Presentation night at the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule last weekend.

On the night, this year's Queen of the Plough, Eimear Monaghan from Edgeworthstown, was announced and all winners from the Co Longford Ploughing Championships which were held earlier this month were presented with their accolades.

Longford Leader photographer Michelle Ghee was on hand that night with her camera, so check out the great photos here!