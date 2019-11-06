Former Melview FC player James Abankwah lines out with Republic of Ireland U16 side

Former Melview FC and St Mel's College, Longford soccer player James Abankwah lined out with the Republic of Ireland U16 squad in the Victory Shield in Wales last week.

Also read: Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards: Time running out to nominate your 2019 sports stars

James, who now plays his club football with St Patrick's Athletic, lined out in central defence against Northern Ireland last Friday in Colliers Park and although Cian Kelly gave Ireland the lead on 18 minutes, Northern Ireland pulled back an equaliser through Matthew Carson and the game ended in stalemate, 1-1.

His brother brother, Isaac, also a former Melview FC signed for English Premier League side Burnley.

James started in Ireland's opening match of the Victory Shield last Monday week where they suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Scotland in Wrexham.

Paul Osam’s team also went down to Wales by 4 nil on Wednesday. All the goals came in the second half with Joel Cotterill, Christopher Popov (who netted twice) and a penalty from Williams Jenkins-Davies doing the damage at Colliers Park.