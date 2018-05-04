Longford Slashers stage Cúchulainn Challenge ahead of hosting San Francisco in John West Féile na nGael

Longford Slashers Hurling Club are holding The Cúchulainn Challenge ahead of hosting San Francisco in the John West All-Ireland Féile na nGael U-14 competition in June.

The Cúchulainn Challenge takes place tomorrow, Saturday, May 5, in Market Square, Longford town from 10am to 6pm. The challenge will involve using your hurling striking skills and entry is €2 a shot or three shots for €5. There are a host of great prizes on offer, including €100 for the winner.



Féile na nGael is the national festival of U-14 hurling, camogie and handball, and two Longford clubs - Longford Slashers and Wolfe Tones - are participating and hosting visiting sides from San Francisco and Clontibret O'Neills (Monaghan), respectively.

The John West Féile na nGael runs from June 8 to 10 next, and it will be San Francisco's first time ever to participate in the renowned GAA festival, first held in 1971.



Don't forget to show your support for Longford Slashers Hurling Club and visiting club San Francisco by testing your hurling skills in the Cúchulainn Challenge on Saturday, May 5.





John West Féile na nGael Division 9 hurling fixtures

Friday, June 8

Devine Park, Edgeworthstown: Longford Slashers v Clontibret O'Neills (Monaghan), 5pm

Devine Park, Edgeworthstown: Wolfe Tones v San Francisco, 5pm



Devine Park, Edgeworthstown: Wolfe Tones v Longford Slashers, 5.45pm

Devine Park, Edgeworthstown: San Francisco v Clontibret O'Neills, 5.45pm

Saturday, June 9

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers v San Francisco, 10.45am

Devine Park, Edgeworthstown: Wolfe Tones v Clontibret O'Neills, 10.45am

