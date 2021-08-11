Midland Hearing Care Clinic, Longford offers a gold standard of audiology care

The Midland Hearing Care Clinic is conveniently located at: 1 Church Street, Longford Town, Co. Longford. N39KR89.

Our Clinic's patient centred approach is the real point of differentiation of Midland Hearing Care from other providers. The Clinic has a suite of the most cutting-edge Diagnostic Audiology technology available including a fully integrated sound-proof booth, clinical tympanometer (middle ear health check) and hearing aid programming and verification equipment.

A gold standard of audiology care is provided for all patients and only patients who may derive suitable benefit and improved hearing will be advised on hearing aid technology.



Midland Hearing Care offers the following services:

At Midland Hearing Care we provide a range of services for school-aged children and adult patients.

• Comprehensive Hearing Assessments (Children age 4+ and Adults) in a sound-proof booth

• Diagnostic Audiology Reports for all patients

• Hearing Aid Consultation and Hearing Aid Rehabilitation (Adults)

• Hearing Aid Verification for ear-specific hearing aid fittings (Real Ear Measurements)

• Industrial Audiology/Occupational Hearing Assessments

• Middle Ear Examination (Tympanometry and Stapedial Reflexes)

• Microsuction Wax Removal for adults, irrigation (syringing) for children age 6+

• Tinnitus Assessment, Intervention and Management

• Speech Audiometry: speech discrimination tests in quiet and in background noise

• Specialist Custom Hearing Protection; Gun Sport, Industry, Motor Sport, Music, Sleeping, Skydiving, Swimming.



Just launched – The Phonak Roger ON solution

Midland Hearing Care is a certified provider of Phonak Roger FM technology. Since the easing of Covid restrictions, we have been seeing more patients with difficulty hearing in background noise.

Roger On is a hearing aid accessory microphone for indoor/outdoor use dedicated for all conversations that occur in background noise and over distance, at work, in lectures and during social activities. Compatible with ‘My Roger App’ for volume control and modification of listening programmes.

Phonak Roger On automatically compares and chooses the direction of incoming speech with the best signal-to-noise ratio, enhancing speech up to 54% in challenging listening environments. Thanks to the built-in accelerometer technology, Roger On recognizes the sound environment and its position, switching automatically between Table mode, Presenter mode and Pointing mode.

Clinical news and technology updates

Midland Hearing Care is the first Starkey hearing aid technology provider for the Midlands.

The Livio EDGE AI range of hearing aids are fully rechargeable and have automated features compatible with the ‘Thrive smartphone app’ to enable ‘mask mode and further boost speech clarity using ‘Edge mode’ to help improve hearing even when others are wearing face masks.

Edge Mode* for masks is an on-demand mode that uses AI – artificial intelligence to optimize speech audibility to offset communication challenges presented by face masks, social distancing and background noise.

Another benefit of wearing rechargeable custom in ear hearing aid technology is that custom hearing aids are made to fit exactly in the ear canal and not behind the ears, therefore custom technology won’t get tangled or get pulled off when wearing or removing face masks and is compatible with the Thrive hearing health smartphone app.



Serenity Choice non-custom ‘off the shelf’ hearing protection ear plugs

The clinic provides a range of Serenity Choice™ hearing protection products available for purchase off the shelf. Serenity Choice™ is the high-end non-custom hearing protection solution from Phonak. These earplugs cancel noise and loud sounds, lets the ear breathe and keeps relevant sound and speech.

Serenity Choice uses high-end membrane and mesh filters, allowing one to experience natural hearing, situational awareness and communication while offering the hearing protection required.

With solutions for music, motorsports, hunting & shooting, work & sleep, Serenity Choice has options for all.

Did you know that ‘70% of people exposed to loud noise never or seldom wear hearing protection’. Noise induced hearing loss is the one type of hearing loss that can be prevented, if ears are protected with appropriate hearing protection. Please protect your hearing when working in any noise.



Clinic Covid 19 Protocol

Our patients can be assured that we adhere to the highest standards as regards Covid-19 patient safety protocols at all times.



See our new e-store catering for all your hearing aid accessory needs. Please have a look at our newly upgraded clinic website: https://www.midlandhearingcare.com/

Get in Touch: Website: www.midlandhearingcare.com / Email: info@midlandhearingcare.com Landline: 043 336 8029

Or find us on Facebook: Midland Hearing Care

LinkedIN or Google my Business.

Clinic Hours: Midland Hearing Care offers a full-time dedicated Audiology service by appointment only Monday to Friday from 9.00am – 5.00pm with direct referrals to Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Consultants if required. Please note that the clinic is closed for lunch at 1pm-2pm.