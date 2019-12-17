GALLERY | Super images from a memorable Leinster rugby triumph by Longford's Moyne Community School

Longford Leader Reporter

There were mixed fortunes for Moyne Community School in the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Rugby Development Shield Finals in Energia Park Donnybrook on Tuesday.


The Moyne Juniors triumphed however the seniors suffered defeat.

Leinster Schools Rugby Junior Development Shield Final Result:
Moyne Community School 34 East Glendalough School (Wicklow) 26

Leinster Schools Rugby Senior Development Shield Final Result:
Coláiste Bhride Carnew (Wicklow) 12 Moyne Community School 10