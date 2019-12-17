GALLERY | Super images from a memorable Leinster rugby triumph by Longford's Moyne Community School

There were mixed fortunes for Moyne Community School in the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Rugby Development Shield Finals in Energia Park Donnybrook on Tuesday.

Super super proud of moyne juniors who won the final today in Donnybrook against a though wicklow opposition 34-24. Hard work really does pay off, super proud of the men these lads have become. @longfordrugby @PatG09 @Midlands_Rugby @moynecs #leinsterrugby #fromthegroundup pic.twitter.com/CqSUtwYyC9 — Dylan Quinn (@quinn_dylan) December 17, 2019



The Moyne Juniors triumphed however the seniors suffered defeat.



Leinster Schools Rugby Junior Development Shield Final Result:

Moyne Community School 34 East Glendalough School (Wicklow) 26

Leinster Schools Rugby Senior Development Shield Final Result:

Coláiste Bhride Carnew (Wicklow) 12 Moyne Community School 10

Moyne hold on to win and are Leinster development schools junior shield winners — Moyne CS (@moynecs) December 17, 2019