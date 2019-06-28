Karen Clabby hosting Homebuyers Information Evening on July 4 at Longford Golf Club

Karen Clabby is a well known local solicitor who opened her own practice in 2002.



Over the past 12 months she has noted a marked increase in the number of “self-build” clients coming to her and now is the time to let people know that there are experts locally who will guide house buyers and self build clients through every aspect of the legal and technical process from transfer or purchase of a site through to completion.



Karen Clabby is hosting a Homebuyers Information Evening on Thursday next July 4 at Longford Golf Club between 7pm and 9pm.



Admission is free but as spaces are limited she has asked that interested parties book a place by email to the address provided which is karen@kmclabbysolicitors.ie

Karen Clabby will be able to answer questions on issues such as site transfers, the Help to Buy Scheme, the legal aspects of drawing down a mortgage, stamp duty, switching mortgage provider etc.

For anyone who is thinking about trading up or downsizing topics such as stamp duty, legal costs, mortgages etc will be covered on the night also.

A number of local auctioneers will be on hand with their property portfolios and to answer questions from prospective house buyers.

As the event is supported by Bank of Ireland, a number of representatives from Bank of Ireland will be on hand to advise on new mortgages, self build projects and also mortgage switcher packages.

Mark Cunningham and his team from Cunningham Design and Planning will give a number of presentations to demonstrate how that “house of your dreams" can become a reality.



The team from Cunningham Design and Planning can answer questions on new build requirements, how to achieve the highest energy rating in your new build and many other technical and design topics.

Overall Karen Clabby says that anyone who has an interest in the near future in building or buying a new home shouldn’t miss this free event which is being hosted by Karen Clabby in conjunction with Bank of Ireland and Cunningham & Design.