Longford Leader gallery: Crowds turn out for Martin Hurson Commemoration

A large crowd turned out in Lanesboro last week to mark the 40th anniversary of Irish Republican Hunger Striker and volunteer Martin Hurson.
Here are some of the pictures which were taken on the day.
