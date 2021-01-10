Longford Leader Gallery: Busy year for Longford Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels Longford were extremely busy over the past year with a significant increase in the demand and need of the service as a result of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Elaine Keogh, Manager Meals on Wheels Longford, explained, “We faced many challenges during this time, sourcing PPE, increased costs due to the extra meals that had to be produced and all this with reduced income as all fundraising activities had to be cancelled and have still not returned.

“However, Meals on Wheels showed their reliance and dedication to their service users and ensured every person continued to receive the service in the town and county of Longford and met the increase in demand.”

Ms Keogh expressed sincere thanks to ‘dedicated volunteers’ Noleen Irwin, Seamus McManus, Anne Beirne and Margaret Devine.