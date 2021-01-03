Longford Leader Gallery: Santa brings plenty of festive cheer during whistle-stop visit to Killoe
Santa Claus made an impromptu trip to Killoe in the lead up to Christmas Day to spread some much needed festive cheer during what was a much changed and muted festive period.
Killoe’s Christmas Meet and Greet with Santa for the pupils of St Teresa’s NS, Child’s Play and Step by Step Montessori took place on Sunday, December 20.
Here are some of the pictures which were taken on the day.
