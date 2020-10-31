Halloween fun: Spooktacular glam skull tutorial

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to hone in on our creative makeup skills and dare to be different, and who better to take inspiration from that the Queen of theatrics herself – Keilidh Cashell.

From morphing herself into Freddy Mercury, a firing red devil, spooky mummy, a lifesize strawberry to an Oompa Loompa and even her own dog, Keilidh’s talents have no boundaries.

Now, Keilidh Cashell has allowed her creative expression do the talking to transform herself into a spooktacular Glam Skull, with a step by step tutorial sure to entice anyone vying for an opportunity to dress up this year. Be it for a (virtual) Best Dressed Award/Party, or just looking to sharpen your theatrical skills, Keilidh has shared her tips and tricks on how to achieve this majestic look using products from her recently launched and sell-out range, The Secret Treasure Collection by Kash Beauty.

More than any other time of year, Halloween offers us all an exciting opportunity to explore our imagination, realising our full potential and allows us experiment with makeup trickery. How far will you go? Hell’s the limit when you follow the tips from the best in the beauty business.

Keilidh Cashell's step by step guide to upping your make up game this Halloween and turning yourself into a simple but very effective glam skull!

PRODUCTS USED:

RRPs - 9 Pan Eyeshadow Palette €29.95, Lip Kits €18.95, Faux Mink Lashes €12.95.

The Kash Beauty Secret Treasure Collection is available to buy on www.kashbeauty.com