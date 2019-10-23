€5m investment in National Famine Museum will make Strokestown one of top visitor attractions in country

Over €5 million is to be invested in the National Famine Museum at Strokestown Park and it is poised to put the county Roscommon location on the map as one of the top visitor attractions in the country.



Deputy Eugene Murphy said that the new state of the art Famine Museum would the jewel in the crown of tourism services in county Roscommon and the West of Ireland.

He added, “It is a very exciting day for tourism as Fáilte Ireland are set to invest €3.9 million in the National Famine Museum at Strokestown Park while additional funding from the owners of Strokestown Park House, Westward Holdings Ltd – in partnership with the Irish Heritage Trust - will bring the total project investment to €5.1 million.



"This is a fantastic investment and a resounding vote of confidence in Roscommon and Strokestown Park which is surely set to become one of the top visitor attractions in the country. The new look museum will provide an exciting immersive experience and bring the story of the Great Famine to life by using cutting-edge technology including projections and soundscapes. A new visitor centre and café will also be developed at Strokestown Park."

The redeveloped museum is expected to bring 50,000 more visitors and €13.2 million in additional revenue to the region over the next five years.