Longford Leader gallery: Ballyleague Tidy Towns unveil new St Faithleach sculpture

A new chapter in Ballyleague's history was etched into the annals of local folklore last week.

The event, saw the unveiling of a new sculpture to mark the 1500th anniversary of the arrival of St Faithleach to the area.

Legend has it Faithleach was accompanied on his journey by his Brother Brendan the Navigator with the pair travelling up the Shannon by boat from County Kerry.

It is rumoured that just outside the village of Ballyleague on the shoreline of Lough Ree that the pair stopped off momentarily to rest, whereupon Faithleach discovered a spring and blessed it and named it after himself. The pair then went further up the Shannon and founded a monastery in nearby Cloontuskert, the remains of which contain a local Cemetary.

Today the place (Faithleach's well) is a heritage site with a holy well constructed in the 1950s by locals. The water from the well is reported to contain a cure for stomach ailments.

“In order to inform locals and visitors alike as to what the sculptor piece was about we (Ballyleague Tidy Towns) have erected a complimentary information plaque at the piece,” said a spokesperson.

“The piece was designed with the kind assistance of Lanesboro Community college as a collaboration project between ourselves and the school as an example of how TT's and schools can assist each other.

“The whole piece sculptor and plaque was made possible with the assistance of Roscommon Co Council TT amenity grant.”

The local body also recently launched a new bug hotel with the assistance of students from Ballyleague National School.

The results and pictures are now available to view on Ballyleague Renewal's Facebook page.