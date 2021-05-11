PHOTOS | 'Is this a dagger which I see before me' - Longford scuba divers find dagger and phone during Barley Harbour dive

'Is This A Dagger Which I See Before Me' is one of the most famous soliloquies of Shakespeare in his celebrated tragic play 'Macbeth'.

And at the weekend, the County Longford Scuba Divers Search and Recovery unit held a training exercise at Barley Harbour outside Newtowncashel and among the items divers found were a dagger and a mobile phone.

The club explained, "It was decided to do an underwater clean up during the course of this exercise. Each diver carried a net bag with them to collect litter from the lake bed at the harbour and swimming area.

"Many hazardous materials were removed. Among these were a dagger, an old mobile phone, nails, tyres, bottles, cans, sunglasses and the side of a boat.

"The evening was a great success and on hand with help and knowledge was local and one of our former divers Liam Finegan. Great to see Liam again and big thanks to everyone for such a great effort.

"Safe and clean swimming to all visitors at Barley Harbour this summer. Thanks to Frank McNamee for great photos."