GALLERY | Moment in time: When Longford stunned the GAA world by clipping Mayo's wings in 2010

Jubilant Longford GAA Chairman Pat Cahill and members of the county squad celebrate the magnificent win over Mayo in the 2010 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 1 game at Pearse Park Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Scenes of tremendous joy at Pearse Park as the Longford players are applauded off the field following their wonderful win over Mayo in the 2010 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 1 game at Pearse Park Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

26 June 2010: The Longford team stand for the National Anthem after a minute's silence to honour the career of the late Roscommon player Dermot Earley. Longford went on to score a shock 1-12 to 0-14 win over Mayo in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 1 game at Pearse Park. Pictured (l to r): Brian Kavanagh, Diarmuid Masterson, Sean McCormack, Seamus Hannon, Kevin Mulligan, Dermot Brady, Enda Williams, Declan Reilly, Barry Gilleran, Paul Barden, Paddy Dowd, Damien Sheridan, Bernard McElvaney, Francis McGee and Shane Mulligan Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sean McCormack kicks what proved to be the winning point for Longford against Mayo in the 2010 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 1 game at Pearse Park Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Francis McGee on the ball for Longford in his bid to evade the challenge of Mayo opponents Trevor Howley (left) and Chris Barrett in the 2010 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 1 game at Pearse Park Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Paul Kelly scores a goal for Longford

Longford players Shane Cox, left, and Kevin Mulligan celebrate victory.

Paddy Dowd pictured in action for Longford against Mayo opponent Ger Cafferkey in the 2010 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 1 game at Pearse Park Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The tension is high as Longford manager Glenn Ryan is pictured with Mayo boss John O'Mahony in the last few minutes of the 2010 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 1 game at Pearse Park Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Alan Freeman on the ball for Mayo in this tussle with Longford defender Shane Mulligan with Dermot Brady also in the picture. Action from the 2010 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 1 game at Pearse Park Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Mrs Phil Donoghue, a member of the Mostrim GAA Club, sets out the cups for the half-time cup of te during the 2010 All-Ireland SFC qualifier between Longford and Mayo. Mrs Donoghue has been looking after the 'Cistin' for many years at Longford GAA headquarters, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE