GALLERY | Moment in time: When Longford stunned the GAA world by clipping Mayo's wings in 2010
Were you in Pearse Park in 2010 when Glenn Ryan's Longford stunned the GAA world with a super 1-12 to 0-14 All-Ireland SFC qualifier victory over John O'Mahony's Mayo?
'O'Mahony goes after Longford calamity' screamed the headline on the Irish Times on Monday morning, June 28, 2010, after Longford defeated Mayo the previous Saturday evening in Pearse Park in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.
Seán McCormack was the Longford hero, firing over a last-gasp winner, but all over the field there were plenty of strong performances as Longford caused the shock of the qualifiers.
Mayo enjoyed a three-point advantage going in at the break, 0-7 to 0-4.
The game turned in the space of seven minutes when Longford took control and went in front for the first time. Points from Kevin Mulligan, McGee and Paddy Dowd brought them to within one point of Mayo.
Then in the 51st minute Dowd’s played in substitute Paul Kelly and he slotted the ball home. Kavanagh then put a goal between the sides with a fine score one minute later.
Mayo dug deep and Freeman pointed before Longford keeper Damien Sheridan brought off a great save to deflect his shot over the bar for a point.
Points were then traded between Kavanagh and Mortimer. As Mayo went in search of the equalising score Longford’s defenders throw their bodies at every effort.
Mayo were dealt a blow five minutes from time when Kevin Higgins was shown a straight red card. The sides were level as the clocked ticked down before McCormack popped up right at the end.
Longford - D Sheridan; D Brady, B Gilleran, D Reilly; S Mulligan (0-1), E Williams, S Hannon; D Masterson, B McElvaney; P Dowd (0-1), P Barden (0-1), K Mulligan (0-1); F McGee (0-4, 3f), B Kavanagh (0-3, 1f), S McCormack (0-1). Subs - P Kelly (1-0) for Barden (35), P Foy for Hannon (60).
Mayo - D Clarke; C Barrett, G Cafferkey, K Higgins; D Vaughan, T Howley, K McLoughlin; A O'Shea, P Harte; A Moran (0-2, 1'45), S O'Shea (0-1), A Freeman (0-5, 1f); C Mortimer (0-2, 1f), B Moran (0-1), A Dillon (0-3). Subs - L O'Malley for McLoughlin (35), M Ronaldson for A O'Shea (42), T Parsons for Howley (53), WJ Padden for Harte (67).
Ref - G Ó Conámha (Galway)
