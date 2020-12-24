GALLERY | Santa Meet and Greet event in Killoe is a festive hit

Thank you to all the boys and girls that came out to see Santa in Killoe on Sunday, December 20.

Thank you to the numerous volunteers and stewards who took part in the preparation and the running of the day.

Thank you to Granard Mens shed for the use of their sleigh and Eamon Shannon for escorting Santa safely around.

Thank you to Cullyfad Communtiy Centre, Emmet Og, The Olde Forge, Ennybegs Community and St Teresa's National School for the use of their carpark and local stewards.

Thanks to Cullyfad committee and Kiernan Steel for donating sweets and crisps for the bags for the children.