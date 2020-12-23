GALLERY | Big Christmas celebrations at Kids Paradise Creche and Montessori in Stonepark as children greet Santa
Covid-19 didn’t prevent Kids Paradise Creche and Montessori in Stonepark from staging their Christmas play and welcoming Santa.
Social distancing and Christmas celebrations abounded to greet Santa, who arrived in considerable style via a raised frontloader.
There was even some snowfall arranged, and this added to the sense of occasion and to the excitement among the children.
“The children were delighted to see Santa and they had a fabulous time. Here’s wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Christmas,” said Kids Paradise proprietor Elizabeth Yorke.
