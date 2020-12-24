GALLERY | Santa Claus is coming to town...Children of Longford delighted to meet Santa

The children of Longford delighted to meet Santa Claus and his band of helpers Woody, Elf, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Buzz Lightyear at the Market Square in Longford town last Saturday afternoon.

Santa paid a special visit to the town, thanks to Tena Keown, Peter McKenna, Helping Hands Longford, Fun4Uentertainment and Margaret Gregg and Brendan who provided a function room in their premises (John Browne's pub) for photos when the weather wasn't as kind outside.

This lovely selection of photos was captured by our photographer Shelley Corcoran