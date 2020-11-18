Six Granard lads taking part in Movember to raise funds for Mental Health

Six lads from Granard are taking part in Movember to raise funds for Mental Health.



For Mark Connell, Liam Sullivan, Pat Devaney, Andrei Bogdan, Eoin Higgins and Mark Tully, the issue of mental health is something that is close to their hearts.



One of the sextet, Mark Connell, is shaving the hair and beard that he has grown over the past three years.



The Granard lads say they are raising funds and awareness this Movember for all the dads, brothers, sons and mates in our lives. “We need your help. Please donate to support men's health.”



After the challenging year we have all faced, from missing family, friends and a sense of ‘normality’, we now more than ever need to continue to support one other and feel comfortable when it comes to the subject of mental health.

Log on to ie.movember.com and click on the search (magnifying glass) icon and type in Lip Rugs 2020 and that will bring you to the Granard lads donation page



Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity’s vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health.

To donate, click on the photo;