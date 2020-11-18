Highly regarded Ballymahon teacher retires after 37 years of service

Staff and students at Mercy Ballymahon would like to wish ‘Bonne Chance’ to our caring and esteemed colleague and teacher, Ms Carolyn Cooney, on her recent retirement.



A teacher of French and English, Ms Cooney has dedicated thirty seven years of service to Mercy Ballymahon.



We wish her a well-earned, healthy, content and fulfilled retirement.

Enrolment

Enrolment for incoming first years has now opened. Make sure to take the virtual tour of our school which is available on the school’s Facebook page.



For further information on enrolment, please see our website www.mercyballymahon.ie. The deadline for enrolment is Monday, November 30 at 5pm. We look forward to welcoming the next cohort of first year students to our school community in September 2021.

Naughton Scholarship

Congratulations to Zoe Guinane from the Leaving Certificate class of 2020 who has been awarded a 3rd level Naughton Scholarship 2020. Zoe is the 6th Mercy Ballymahon student in the last 7 years to be awarded this prestigious scholarship. We wish her every success in her studies in UCD.

VHI Mini Marathon

Well done to our Transition Year students who recently took part in the VHI Mini Marathon and to their teacher Ms Quinn for organising the event.



Funds raised from this event and from the school’s Halloween fancy dress day will go towards Cian’s Kennels, a charity that is very close to the heart of our whole school community.



Angus Beef Competition

It has been a busy few weeks for last year’s TY Angus team who received their prize of 5 Angus beef calves at the school on Tuesday, October 20.



Congratulations to Aileen Briody, Kate Mulvey, Ciara Gavigan and Rachel Maguire on this fantastic achievement, as well as their teacher Ms Murphy.



Special guest on the day was Angus beef farmer and former Longford footballer, Dermot Brady. The calves are now settled in on the Maguire farm where they will be reared for 18 months.