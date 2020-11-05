New short movie ‘Longford in Winter’ showcases beautiful attractions to visit in the county

Longford Tourism has launched its latest short movie entitled ‘Longford in Winter’ which showcases some of the beautiful attractions to visit in the county.



It is pleasantly put together by Harp Media in Granard, who are commissioned to complete the series of short movies on Longford.



‘Longford in Autumn’ was released at the beginning of Autumn and the remaining two of the series will be released in Spring and Summer, respectively.



‘Longford in Winter’ tells the story of a grandad and grandson taking a trip around County Longford, exploring the attractions on offer.



The granddad is passionately passing on his knowledge of his County to his grandson, which has been beautifully captured by Harp Media.



County Longford is centrally located in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and has plenty to keep any visitor entertained.



The video features The Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre in Granard, along with The Ballinamuck Visitors Centre, Abbeylara Cistercian Abbey and the tranquil River Inny.



All four videos will visually highlight and give visitors and locals alike an idea of things to do for a day out in County Longford.



‘Longford in Winter’, along with the recently launched ‘Longford in Autumn’ is available for viewing on the Longford Tourism Youtube channel. www.youtube.com/ longfordtourism and on social media.



The overall objective of the series of short movies is to positively promote County Longford and let people know what’s on offer.



Longford Tourism along with Longford County Council continually work to enhance and make County Longford a more attractive and accessible place for all to enjoy.



Please contact Longford Tourism for information or promotional material. Depending on the Covid guidelines of each individual organisation, material may be available from Longford County Council, libraries and other attractions in the County.



