GALLERY | Halloween frights and spooks aplenty for Longford children at Kids Paradise in Stonepark

Fearing a possible lockdown, the children of Kids Paradise Creche and Montessori in Stonepark, Longford were well ahead of the posse and last week they dressed up for their annual Halloween celebration.

Elizabeth Yorke, proprietor explained, "We didn’t want the children to miss out on trick or treating."



She added, "We had a different routine of 'no contact' this year when we had treats left in neighbours gardens and Mrs Witch had to find them and give them out.

"It was certainly a different Halloween and lots of Covid-19 regulations to adhere to but nevertheless it the outcome was the same, with the children having loads of fun and the bonus of getting new Halloween costumes early from their parents!"