GALLERY | Longford children learn about the importance of road safety on Beep Beep Day at Kids Paradise
Kids Paradise Creche and Montessori in Stonepark, Longford held their Beep Beep Day with a difference recently as they had no invited guests owing to Covid-19 restrictions.
The outcome, however, was the same as every other annual Beep Beep Day at Kids Paradise as the children were taught about road safety and how important it is to 'hold Mammy’s hand crossing the road'.
"The children loved practicing with the songs and they sang along happy out," explained Kids Paradise proprietor Elizabeth Yorke.
