Pictures: Longford Scoil Eimear pupils enjoy ‘cool drive in graduation’

The children in 6th class from Scoil Eimear, Longford town got the opportunity to see each other one more time on Friday last, June 5, before they set off on their secondary school journeys in September.

Teacher Kevin Kane explained, “Covid-19 has forced us to rethink how we do things and we’ve had to adapt in several different situations. I suppose graduations are no different. I saw how a secondary school in Co Monaghan had a drive in graduation for their Leaving Cert pupils and I immediately thought that would be a fantastic idea for my 6th class. They’re a lovely class and they deserved a proper send-off.”

The 6th class teacher also revealed how the Covid-19 pandemic impacted on his class.

“From reading the pupil’s homework, you can see the emotional aspect in their writing and how they’re missing one another. To give them the opportunity to see each other off before secondary school is proper closure for them. Our Principal Martina McCormack was only too delighted to give the ‘drive in’ graduation the go ahead.”

Scoil Eimear looked incredible on the day with a sea of blue and yellow bunting, flags and balloons.

The parents arrived an hour before the graduation started and it was clear to see the excitement on the faces of staff, parents and the students.

The cars had a car space in between them and only the pupils graduating could step outside their cars.

“Whilst we wanted to provide this opportunity for the children, we had to ensure every person there was safe. Everybody adhered to the social distancing rules really well and it was a fantastic turnout,” Kevin stated.

Principal Martina McCormack paid tribute to all the pupils graduating and thanked those parents whose time associated with the school had come to an end.

“To those families who are finishing up with us in Scoil Eimear, we would like to thank you for your years of support and we wish all of your families the very best of everything for the future.”

Kevin reminded the pupils that although they missed out on certain things, they had plenty to look forward to.

“Unfortunately, our year was cut short and you didn’t get to have your Confirmation, your school tour, a proper graduation or the opportunity to win another championship. However, look at the positives.

“You will get your Confirmation at some point and it will be an amazing day. Holidays in the future and trips with your secondary school will be just as good. You’ll compete in big sporting events and championships in the future. You’ve so much to look forward to in secondary school.

“As for a graduation, well I think this is really cool. To have an outdoor graduation in this weather, to see you perform your wonderful Scór acts and songs and to listen to your amazing memories is just as good if not better than any other type of graduation.”

The children sang songs, shared memories from their time at the school and performed some of their Scór acts.

After they received their graduation certificates the children went on a tour of the town beeping their horns in delight.

It is a day they’ll never forget.