Pictures: Wolfe Tones 30 Hour Ball Wall Challenge in aid of Longford Hospice

Wolfe Tones Hurling Club in Edgeworthstown are embarking on a novel fundraiser this weekend which will involve a marathon 30-hour ball wall challenge and all funds raised will be donated to Longford Hospice.

The fundraiser will commence on Saturday morning, June 13 at 10am and will run non-stop until 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Clare star Seadna Morey and Kilkenny’s Aidan ‘Taggy’ Fogarty, he of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fame, who is the holder 8 All-Irelands, 4 Leinster and 3 NHL medals, have posted video messages on Twitter @wolfetoneshc, pledging their support to the big fundraiser.

The club has over 50 of its members involved and each individual or group will be allocated an hour in which they will puck a ball against a wall and then virtually pass the ball to the next group.

As the GAA grounds are currently closed this fundraiser will take place remotely in people’s homes. All they will need to take part is a ball, a hurley and a wall of any kind.

Most of the senior panel have volunteered along with many families including parents and underage players.

With no training or games possible for the foreseeable future this is a great opportunity to keep active while improving the skills of the game.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to receive donations with the original target of €500 being surpassed in the first 24 hours and as a result the club has had to increase the target which is great news.

It is a very welcome boost for Longford Hospice who have missed out on the annual Sunflower Day which was to take place last weekend, so they are very thankful to Wolfe Tones Hurlers for their generosity at this difficult time for fundraising.

If you would like to donate then simply go the Go Fund Me page which is Wolfe Tones Hurling 30 Hour Wall Ball Challenge.

We would also love if people could spread the word, all details can be found on the Wolfe Tones Hurling Club Facebook page.